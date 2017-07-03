Revealed: Salman Khan’s Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Film

Shah Rukh Khan was seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s movie Tubelight and now Salman is returning the favour.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s spat is passed. One of the first appearances of Salman and Shah Rukh together were at the Iftar parties of Baba Siddique. During those moments, people knew that everything has become alright between both the stars.Ever since news of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in Salman’s movie Tubelight was doing the rounds, everyone was sure that everything’s ok between the superstars. Now, their bromance is reaching new heights as Salman has decided to pay back the favour.

It has been reported that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming untitled ‘dwarf’ movie. According to a DNA report, SRK has already confirmed the news. He is quoted as saying, “There is a guest appearance in Ana’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him (Salman Khan) to play the role.”

When probed further about the character that Salman would be portraying, SRK said, "There is a guest appearance in Ana's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him (Salman Khan) to play the role." After the superstar confirmed the news, fans would be looking forward to seeing both the Khans share screen space again.

According to reports, Remo D’Souza will be choreographing the cameo which is a song sequence. The director-choreographer confirmed the news to mid-day. A huge set has been created at Yash Raj Studios and the song will be shot on July, 4. A source close to the unit says,” the song is very crucial to the film and in fact, it is a turning point of the film.” “

While on the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled ‘dwarf’ movie.