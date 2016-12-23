Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan’s Character In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next

After their mega hit Devdas in 2002, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to team up again after 14 years for yet another film. Sources say that Shah Rukh and Bhansali are working together for the second time in a biopic based on Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Sources say that before landing into the hands of King Khan, the role was offered to Irrfan Khan and Fawad Khan. The film mainly revolved around Sahir’s relationship with poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam before he mingled with singer-actress Sudha Malhotra.

Rumors suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali first asked Priyanka Chopra for the role of Amrita and then went on to Deepika Padukone. But all these rumors we then into rest after Bhansali announced Padmavati starring Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

After a long race, Bhansali finally reached to Shah Rukh Khan to play Sahir on the screen. A source revealed that Bhansali and Shah Rukh met one night last week and Bhansali handed the script to Shah Rukh telling him that he would like to direct the film in 2018.

Also, the talks are that the film is full of poetry and King Khan has been reading Sahir’s ghazals and nazms and both the friends have been working and meeting together to discuss work and their film.

Well! let’s see how the two come up after 14 years straight!