REVEALED: This Viral Video Of A Woman Assaulting A Kid While Teaching Is The Niece Of Singer Duo Toshi-Sharib Shabri

Since Saturday morning, a video of a little kid being cruelly treated by her mother while teaching her maths is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a girl of around 3-4 year is being harassed by a woman while trying to teach her some basic mathematical counting. The heartbreaking video shows the child crying in pain. The girl can be seen crying, begging the woman to teach her nicely. Well, we have identified the kid in the video.

Now after going through lots of research to know who the kid in the video is, we came across something that has left us angry even more. The girl in the video is the niece of singer-music composer duo Toshi-Sharib Shabri. Yes, and the lady in the video is apparently the sister of Toshi Shabri and Sharib Shabri. It’s really very shameful to know that this is coming literally from the family of the talented singers.

We just couldn’t help but had to voice our angst, as we can’t take this up. This is completely an assault and has to stop.

Here are some videos of the little kid named ‘Haya’ that have been shared by singer Sharib Shabri on his Instagram handle. Going by the videos that have been shared in 2016, the kid looks extremely smart and talented. It’s really upsetting to know that such a talented kid is being treated this worst by her mother.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, who was quite upset after watching the video, took to Instagram and wrote, The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.”

Yuvraj Singh too shared it:

Here’s another video of the little kid that shows her name is Haya and is the niece of Sharib and Toshi.

