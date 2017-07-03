Why Were Richa Chadha And Angad Bedi Left Uncomfortable On The Sets Of Inside Edge? 

The show and the concept of the first Amazon Prime original produced by Farhan Akhtar, Inside Edge has been making everyone talk praises about the show since the trailer came out a few days back. The series looks pretty promising and the audiences, especially on social media, have expressed their eagerness for the release. A lot of research gone into making this entire show as this is based on the game behind the game of commercial cricket. Not just the show but each of characters also went through a lot of restructuring and research.

Richa and Angad are paring up for the first time for this series and the very first shot rolled was them in an intimate scene. They both knew each other from a few of previous formal meetings and gatherings but never had been friends before. At the start, it was a little uncomfortable to break the ice as it was awkward but slowly they took it in their stride and managed to pull off the scenes professionally. In the bargain, they landed up getting along well and have indeed become great friends from the show!