Richa Chadha’ Brother Debuts As A Musician For Her Maiden Production!

In 2016 there was buzz that Richa Chadha is all set to step into production with a Punjabi short film which has been directed by a friend of hers, Rupinder Inderjit. The short film even managed to travel to a few festivals internationally. Now adding to that buzz, the latest we hear is that Richa Chadha’s younger brother Pranav Chadha has turned musician for the film which is titled Khoon Aali Chithi.

Pranav is a talented trained musician and will debut soon in the film industry with a Punjabi short film Khoon Aali Chitthi which has been produced by Richa. The film is based on the terrorism in the 1980’s and 1990’s due to the Khalistan movement in Punjab and its impact on the common people. Richa was looking for a very different kind of background musical score that would match with the film’s content. Pranav has provided for the background to the film. The talented sibling duo will be seen working together behind the camera for the first time on their ambitious project which is widely appreciated in various film festivals across the globe.

When asked Richa Chadha she said, “Everyone thinks I am talented. That’s because they haven’t met my brother yet. He plays the piano, flute and the guitar a bit and he sings. This is my debut production and I wanted an authentic sound, hence I requested him to do the background music for it. Hope people like what they hear “