Richa Chadha Signed In For Inside Edge Season 2

With the release of Inside Edge, Amazon Prime’s first Indian series, Richa Chadha has been receiving praises for her powerful performance as Zarina Malik in the show.

The talented actress play the role of a superstar who owns a cricket team in this epic Video on Demand series based on a popular cricketing tournament.

The series gives a view on about the politics behind the game and Richa Chadha plays one of the most pivotal roles in this larger than life series. Now with reviews pouring in, unanimously Richa has earned tremendous praises and now it’s been heard, Excel Entertainment has roped in Richa for another two more seasons of Inside Edge.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Richa’s association with Excel Entertainment goes a long way. She has worked with them in projects like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, 3 Storeys and the currently wrapped up work on season 1 of Inside Edge. Richa’s character Zarina Malik has become an instant favorite.

Hoping to see Richa’s versatility as an actor in many more seasons of Inside Edge to come.

When asked Richa Chadha she said, “Excel and Karan are best to comment on exact details. But we are positive and a season 2 is happening”

Watch Video :Richa Chadha And Angad Bedi SPEAKS UP On Their Rumoured Relationship