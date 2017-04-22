Richa Chadha’s Debut Production – Khoon Aali Chithi’s Trailer!

It was announced in 2016 that Richa Chadha has forayed into production alongside her acting work for a powerful short film which premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film titled Khoon Aali Chithi (Written in Blood) is a powerful narrative of an innocent love story set amidst the turmoil in Punjab in the early 90s and what starts as a love story ends with tragic circumstances. The film is now set to release on 25th April and has been directed by Richa’s friend Rupinder Inderjit and will be released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The first look of the film has now been released with its trailer and posters.