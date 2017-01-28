Rishi Kapoor Slams This Troller for Threatening Deepika Padukone!

Everyone is talking about the shocking incident that happened with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali yesterday when he was shooting for his film ‘Padmavati’ Which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor And Ranveer Singh. various celebrities are using the tool of social media to express their anger on the matter and to support the filmmaker.

Similarly, Actress Deepika Padukone who is playing the character of Queen Padmavati in the film also took to her social media account and expressed her views on the matter and said,

“In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati”

Soon after the actress expressed her opinion, a man named Nishant Jain trolled the ‘Padmavati’ lead actress and tweeted,

“@deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @chintskap B’Wood this is just d beginning, there is more to come if you don’t mend your ways. Jai Hind!”

Soon after the troll came, our very own Rishi Kapoor who is especially known for his motor mouth on social media fired up and slammed this pseudo-nationalist and said,

“You need a kick up your crotch a**wipe! Shut your bloody trap respect the women you address.”

Kudos to you Chintu ji!

 

