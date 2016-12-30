Rishi Kapoor Got Trolled For Comparing Jonty’s Daughter India To Taimur

Much has been said about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little baby, Taimur. After lashing out at those who have trolled Saifeena’s newborn baby boy’s name, Rishi Kapoor now took to Twitter once again on Thursday to defend the same.

Rishi Kapoor shared a picture of Jonty Rhodes, a South African cricketer who had named his daughter ‘India’. Rishi Kapoor captioned the snapshot, “You caught it right! Thank you Jonty Rodes for that. Only parents have the right to name their kids whatever.”

Soon after he tweeted this, he faced much flak from the Twitteratis for comparing names like ‘India’ and ‘Taimur’. After Saif and Kareena announced their son’s name as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, the people went on to troll the baby’s name.

Earlier in December, Rishi Kapoor lashed out on social media asking people to mind their own business and even threatened to block people who commented anything negative about the baby’s name.

Watch out for some reactions by the Twitteratis!