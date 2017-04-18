Rishi Kapoor Urges Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover To Patch Up, Here’s How Sunil Reacted!

864 SHARES Share Tweet

Rishi Kapoor requests Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to patch. Read to know what Sunil replied.

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is never behind to give his perspective on the things and issues he wants to. Known to speak his mind out, Rishi Kapoor has now spoken up on Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s spat. The Kapoor and Sons actor has urged Kapil and Sunil to patch up and let bygones be bygones.

Well, Rishi Kapoor shares a good bond with Sunil as well as with Kapil Sharma and his request to both of them does not come as a surprise. However, Sunil’s reply to Rishi Kapoor’s request might disappoint you as another attempt has failed to get them together.

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account yesterday and wrote, “IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron!”

IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 17, 2017

However, Sunil Grover is in no mood to forgive Kapil Sharma this time. He replied to Rishi’s plea and wrote, “Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”

@chintskap @KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards🙏. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017

Well, ever since Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have quit Kapil Sharma’s show; the comedian star has been trying his best to pull up the show again. Post Kapil’s mid-feud air with Sunil Grover, things are surely not going right for the show. Kapil is losing his teammates with each passing day. In fact, he is getting other comedians on board in order to keep the show running. As they say, the show must go on.