Rishi Kapoor Lashes Out At Director Anurag Basu For Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos Failure!

Although the leads Ranbir Kapoor or Katrina Kaif have not said a word about the reviews, Rishi Kapoor is miffed.

‘Jagga Jasoos’ finally released after almost three years and was expected to be a stunning movie with a gripping story but it has failed to impress the audiences.

It has managed to collect Rs 48.75 crore in two weeks. The movie was hyped and the response and reviews from the audience are not very good.

The veteran actor and father to Ranbir Kapoor claims director Anurag Basu was ‘careless’ in an exclusive interview to MidDay. The actor was angry over the fact that director Anurag Basu failed to share his film with others for even a second opinion. He also remarked how he neither loved or hated the film and has no reaction towards its release and reviews. Rishi Kapoor mentioned the movie was not available for even a preview till one-day before the release date.

When asked about his views on the film, this is what he had to say,

”That’s not true. Honestly, Neetu and I saw the film on Thursday, only a day ahead of the release. Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam [composer] probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? Basu doesn’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions, and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film.

The actor has done quite a few roles in his lifetime and gave some tips on the movie saying, ”I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta Kapoor when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on Kites (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.”

The comedy-detective movie ‘Jagga Jasoos’ didn’t even release in Singapore and the Gulf as planned due to delays and late submissions. Rishi Kapoor addressed the issue by saying,

“It did not release in Singapore because you have to deliver it five days in advance. It did not release in the Gulf on Thursday because it was only delivered to them on Thursday. This is unreasonable and irresponsible. You may be thinking you are making the Taj Mahal, but you are supposed to make it ready on time…”

Rishi Kapoor went on to involve music producer, Pritam in this issue by slamming him for being lazy and delaying his submissions.

”…Even Pritam delays his submissions. [It was later promoted as] a kids’ film. But, a kids’ film also has to release at the right time, like during the school vacations. At that time too, Anurag Basu wasn’t ready. There’s economics and maths involved. Everything is not just about creativity.”

Rishi Kapoor seemed angry over the finance involved in this and how the movie has not done well at the box office. The actor revealed how fellow Bollywood actor Govinda was initially asked to be in the film but later kicked out.

”…There is somebody else’s money involved in this. I trusted you, and this is what you give us? Ranbir hasn’t held back on spending money on it. You even threw Govinda out of the film. If you don’t want Govinda to work in your film, why did you ask him in the first place?”

The film released last week at the theatres. The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ director Anurag Basu has not made any comments as such about this open rebuke from Rishi Kapoor.

