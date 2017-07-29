After Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Makes Shocking Revelations About Jagga Jasoos Director Anurag Basu!

Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelations about Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s recently released Jagga Jasoos, a detective musical film has tanked at the box office. Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor recently brought a close notice to the film’s failure by lashing out at director Anurag Basu by calling him irresponsible and what not.

Not only Rishi Kapoor, even Govinda, who had shot for Jagga Jasoos lashed out at Anurag Basu. Govinda had a cameo in the musical adventure. However, Govinda’s role was dropped from the film’s final cut without his consent.

Here’s what Govinda tweeted in the series of his tweets:

1/5 I gave full respect to Kapoor family i did the film because he is my seniors son I was told I will get the script. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

2/5 I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

3/5 I was unwell and on drips but still I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

4/5 There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that’s how the film was remembered for 3yrs. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

5/5 I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) July 7, 2017

During an interview to Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor accused Anurag Basu of being irresponsible. He said, “Honestly, Neetu [wife] and I saw the film on Thursday, only a day ahead of the release. Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam [composer] probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody… He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.”

Rishi Kapoor showed his anger to the fullest because Ranbir Kapoor had heavily invested money in the film as a co-producer. He said, “Barfi was successful, so we forgive that process (of delaying). If jagga jasoos doesn’t work, I don’t think this process can be forgiven because it is irresponsible. For other people’s money, time and other things.”

However, Anurag Basu’s reaction to Rishi Kapoor’s rant was quite unexpected. The director avoided talking anything on the topic by saying, “I want to avoid making any comments against a senior who also happens to be my friend’s dad.”

That’s not all, Basu took to twitter and apologized to the audience who didn’t like the film and thanked the people who loved it.

Sorry i ws out of radar Thank U so much for ur love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos its like oxygen for Me Right now.Tight Hugs! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

& for those who disliked it ,hugs for them too,cuz ur rejection paves the way for my next and I promise i’ll try not to disappoint you. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 26, 2017

Now after Rishi Kapoor and Govinda, Ranbir makes shocking revelations about Anurag Basu. During a chat with a YouTube channel, Ranbir revealed that Anurag Basu is an unorganized director who has no assistant director and no script during the filming of the movie.

“There is no AD system, no script, no schedule. He will cancel a 40-day shoot on the third day. Like when Barfi started, I was supposed to be intense and serious. He then wanted to make it fun and then all the Chaplin stuff came,” said the ‘Barfi’ actor.

All said and done? We hope so!

