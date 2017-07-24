Rishi Kapoor Was Awaiting A Topless Moment At Women’s World Cup Final, Twitteratis TROLL Him Badly!

Rishi Kapoor gets trolled on the social media for his tweet awaiting a topless moment at women’s World Cup Final!

The Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is known in the industry for his outspoken nature. The actor never hesitates in expressing his true and honest opinion. He is one of those very few B-town celebs in the industry who speak their heart out.

There have been many times when Rishi Kapoor has slammed people on social media. He is very active on Twitter and is known for his strong and controversial tweets. It is yet again that he has made a controversial tweet. And, obvious it is, that he got badly trolled by the Twitter users.

Yesterday was the final of Women’s Cricket World Cup. The Indian team was playing against England.

On the same, the actor had tweeted saying, “Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground, London, when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO”

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

The tweet was in reference to Sourav Ganguly stripping his t-shirt after India’s victory in the NatWest Cup in 2002 against England.

But we guess that his tweet did not go well with the Twitter users as they started criticising him for it. People trolled him badly for making such a tweet.

Check out some of the reactions from the people:

Ye hamesha hi koi fazool baat krte 😜 anyway it’s a girl match so relax 🙏🏻 — Seemab Ansari (@ansariseemab1) July 23, 2017

his family roots r from Pak. So now u know d reason. — Abhi-Shake (@abhirichhariya) July 23, 2017

Sir they are not cheap Bollywood people to do such vulgar things. Show some respect. — π@Z®❗Y∆ (@Nazriyatweets) July 23, 2017

Waiting for Neetu to repeat Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground, when India beat England : Rishi Kapoor pic.twitter.com/F8QXcpGvKs — Limes Of India (@LimesOfIndia) July 23, 2017

Sir I report this cheap tweet this is not culture I ask twitter Zuckerberg to suspend you tc — Black Wolf. (@notRaman2_0) July 23, 2017

The actor has even reacted to the trolls. He has replied on his own tweet saying, “WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR!”

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

Earlier, while promoting ‘Jagga Jasoos’, Ranbir Kapoor in a media interaction had said, “My father is very honest. He considers himself as a citizen of this country and if he has an opinion about entertainment, politics, food ban or anything which is topical, he will say it. He is not a hypocrite. My father doesn’t think that he is an actor and if he says anything then people will take it seriously and he will fall into trouble. He doesn’t care.”