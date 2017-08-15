Rishi Kapoor Wishes Happy Independence Day To Pakistan, Twitterati React!

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor never shies away from voicing his opinions. He is not only a better actor but even a better commentator, sarcastic and critic person. On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor wished his Pakistani fans Happy Independence Day.

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Wishing all my friends from Pakistan a Happy “Youm -e- Azaadi” ka din. Happy Independence Day! Let Peace, brotherhood and Love prevail!”

Wishing all my friends from Pakistan a Happy "Youm -e- Azaadi" ka din. Happy Independence Day! Let Peace, brotherhood and Love prevail! pic.twitter.com/Fi3dAZxDIG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2017

After his tweet, many others also started wishing Pakistan and there were many who got offended by the veteran actor’s tweet.

Happy independence day to IND n Pak. We R same people divided by British and bad politics. God blessed u Amjad bhai.Wish Aman ki Aasha. ❤️ — Shankar Roy (@ShankarRoyy) August 13, 2017

Happy Independence day in advance to u and to ur nation!

Good gesture from u:) — نسرین (@Nas_k27) August 13, 2017

Thanks for the great gesture. — Dr Ashraf Chohan (@DrAshrafChohan) August 13, 2017

Sir, it's 14th, not 13th Aug. You could have checked once. pic.twitter.com/NHlvNamqkB — Mr Santa 🇮🇳 (@A_SantoBangali) August 13, 2017

What a stupid thing to say in response to a peaceful message — Saima Shah (@ShahSaimi) August 13, 2017

Rishi maybe drunk more? Anyway very sad it's terrorists day tomorrow — Sr Mallikarjun €$ (@SirMallikarjunS) August 13, 2017

Thanks @chintskap , lots of respect and love from pakistan 🙂 — Faisal Najib (@faisalnajibch) August 13, 2017

Earlier this year in June, the actor had posted a mocking tweet with regard to the ICC Champions Trophy final. Kapoor, in a tweet, had mocked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Why do you people divert from the main contention. For me Cricket is huge. Talk on that,don't digress. I know and my country knows who I am! https://t.co/r5Aum2h22l — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor, last seen in the films All Is Well and Kapoor And Sons, is currently working on his next, 102 Not Out, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.