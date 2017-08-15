Rishi Kapoor Wishes Happy Independence Day To Pakistan, Twitterati React!

rishi kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor never shies away from voicing his opinions. He is not only a better actor but even a better commentator, sarcastic and critic person. On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor wished his Pakistani fans Happy Independence Day.

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Wishing all my friends from Pakistan a Happy “Youm -e- Azaadi” ka din. Happy Independence Day! Let Peace, brotherhood and Love prevail!”

After his tweet, many others also started wishing Pakistan and there were many who got offended by the veteran actor’s tweet.

Earlier this year in June, the actor had posted a mocking tweet with regard to the ICC Champions Trophy final. Kapoor, in a tweet, had mocked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor, last seen in the films All Is Well and Kapoor And Sons, is currently working on his next, 102 Not Out, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

bollywoodrishi kapoorrishi kapoor trolledRishi Kapoor twitter