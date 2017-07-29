Ritesh Sidhwani And Farhan Akhtar Host A Party To Celebrate Inside Edge’s Success

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar owned Excel Media and Entertainment’s Inside Edge has garnered a tremendous response from the critics and audience alike. The exceptional response garnered by the VOD based on the world of cricket has got the makers a reason to celebrate.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will be celebrating the success of Inside Edge by throwing a grand party tomorrow, 29th July 2017.

‘Inside Edge’ showcased the various facets like greed, ambition, corruption that prevails in the world of cricket. The series depicted the game behind the game.

The show consisted of elements ranging from drugs, s*x, spot fixing, match fixing among others. The audience welcomed the attempt whole heartedly and made the show a great success.

The show was widely appreciated by one and all and garnered rave reviews from not only the audience but also the industry.

To mark the success of the show, the producers of the show Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are hosting a party in Mumbai.

In a first of its kind collaboration, Excel media and Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video joined hands to venture into the digital age of VOD by launching the first ever OTT in India with ‘Inside Edge’.

Inside Edge directed by Karan Anshuman, stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Suri, Sarah Jane Dias and Sayoni Gupta among others.

‘Inside Edge’ that released on July 10th on Amazon Prime Video, got the audience binge watching and within a day the demand for season two started surfacing on the internet.

