Is Riya Sen The Reason Why Ashmit Patel Chose To Announce His Engagement?

Ashmit Patel has confessed that he proposed his girlfriend Maheck Chahal on their trip to Spain. On the other hand, Riya Sen has got married to Shivam Tewari.

The actors Ashmit Patel and Riya Sen have been among the top newsmakers of the week. On one hand, Ashmit made news due to his engagement with girlfriend Maheck Chahal. On the other hand, Riya Sen was in the headlines after the news of her sudden marriage with boyfriend Shivam Tewari.

But do you all know that Ashmit and Riya were once seeing each other? Yes, you read that right. Ashmit and Riya were a couple in the past. It started after they had worked together in the film Silsiilay. But it was after a controversial video was leaked, that they decided to part ways from each other.

When the video had surfaced, the actor had confessed that the woman in the video was Riya. In contrast, the actress had denied the same!

Riya’s marriage with beau Shivam was a very hush-hush affair. It was a very simple wedding in Pune with just a few family members and close friends attending it.

Ashmit had actually confessed about his engagement to a daily. He told Bombay Times, “I never told Maheck that I was carrying a ring with me. We were supposed to meet her family in Norway and I wanted to propose to her in Paris, the city of love, but it did not happen that way. We were at a cosy restaurant in Marbella (Spain), which had a fantastic view, and I decided to propose.”

Interestingly, the actor’s confession has come just a day after his ex-girlfriend’s marriage. So are the two things connected or is it just a coincidence? Well, we leave that on our readers to decide.