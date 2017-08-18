Riya Sen’s Pregnancy The Reason Behind Her Secret Hush Hush Wedding With Boyfriend Shivam Tewari?

The Sen family is currently in the celebratory mood as Bollywood actress Riya Sen finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari on Wednesday. The wedding was an intimate affair in Pune attended by close friends and family. Celeb couples are guarding their love lives in a rather strange way these days. Riya had never announced about her relationship with longtime boyfriend Shivam Tewari to the media. Only a couple of days ago, it came to notice that the actress is heading to marry.

Just a few hours ago, Riya Sen’s first wedding pictures with Sivam Tewari started doing rounds on social media. And now there are reports doing rounds that she was pregnant already and the reason behind her wedding is said to be the same.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, it is stated that Moon Moon Sen’s daughter is pregnant and the reason behind her rushed wedding may be her pregnancy.

Riya, who is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s web-series Ragini MMS 2.2, has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of her pregnancy.

Earlier during an interview, when Riya’s mother Moon Moon Sen was asked the type of man her daughters should marry, she had jokingly said, “Good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don’t realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else.”

Riya’s big screen debut was 1999 Tamil film Taj Mahal while Style marked her Bollywood debut. Riya, who comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen, began her acting career in 1991 as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Not many know but she rose to fame when she performed in Falguni Pathak’s 1998 music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of sixteen.

