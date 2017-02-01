Rohini Iyer Awarded Woman Of The Decade In Celebrity Media At WEF 2017!

Rohini Iyer, Founder & Director, Raindrop Media, was today awarded “Woman of the Decade in Celebrity Media” at the Women Economic Forum 2017 in London.

The regional forum of Women Economic Forum is taking place in London at The Bhavan from 31st Jan to 2 Feb bringing together a rich confluence of inspiring women leaders and achievers connecting on the theme “Awakening the Power Within The Way Forward for UK.”

Over 500 women and men from across 35+ countries are participating from across the world. 75+ sessions will take place over the three days with 300+ speakers. Youth from across universities and schools will also be attending in what is a special outreach to the millennials.

An initiative by the ALL (All Ladies League) Rohini Iyer , was honored at the forum in London for her achievements in the field of Image Building and Reputation Management in the Indian film industry.

Apart from being one of the 50 women across the country to be featured in the 3rd edition of Vodafone’s Women of Pure Wonder , Rohini Iyer is a regular on the biggest power lists in the country including Outlook Business, India Today, Hindustan Times , Femina, Verve ,Hi Blitz and Cosmopolitan to name a few. She is also part of Sudha Menon’s next book, Ladies : Ladies: Women Who Inspire Volume II ,which will be out soon.

From bringing method to the madness and changing the game in the PR and Reputation Management business , Rohini has come a long way with her company Raindrop Media , the go-to agency for the biggest movie stars and films in India.

Says Dr Harbeen Arora, Founder and Global Chairperson, ALL Ladies League (ALL) and Women Economic Forum, ” Rohini Iyer has carved her niche as a consistent power player. Her company handles some of the biggest names and films in Bollywood .No wonder then that she is a regular on the biggest power lists in the country and well deserving of this title.”

Says Krishna Pujara, chair for WEF UK 2017 , ” Always a high achiever and a far sighted entrepreneur, we are happy to bestow Rohini Iyer with the honor of “Woman of the Decade in Celebrity Media” for being a game changer in her sphere of work.”

Given her vast expertise in the field ,she has also been invited at the Women Economic Forum to be a speaker on the subject of “Reinventing the world of stardom/fashion and beauty”. Rohini joins the esteemed panel on the 2nd February-2.15 pm to 3.15pm.

About Women Economic Forum and ALL Ladies League (ALL) : An associate of ALL Ladies League, the Women Economic Forum (WEF) events are mega enablers of peer-exchange and learning in a diverse and interdisciplinary context, and are a powerhouse for massive connections and networking across the globe. WEF events take place throughout the year and across the world, empowering women to expand their business opportunities and increase their global influence.

Women Economic Forum is held annually for six days in May in India, while two day regional events are held throughout regional events are held throughout the year in different parts of the world while Annual event is held in New Delhi, India.

Upcoming events: Hague (Jan ’17); London (Jan-Feb ’17); Annual WEF 17 in New Delhi (May ’17); New Jersey-US (May ’17); New Mexico (May ’17);Toronto (May ’17); Maldives (July ’17); Bangladesh(August ’17); Johannesburg (August ’17); Bhutan(Sep ’17);Casablanca (Oct ’17); Cyprus (Oct ’17);Portugal(Oct ’17); Iceland (Oct ’17);Vancouver (November ’17) ; Singapore (Dec ’17). ALL Ladies League (ALL) is the world’s largest All-inclusive international women’s chamber and a movement for the Welfare, Wealth, and Wellbeing of ALL. As a superhighway of ‘Internet of women’, ALL is a worldwide web of women’s leadership, friendship and entrepreneurship.