Sad News! Mika Singh’s Elder Brother Ustad Shamsher Singh Passes Away, Celebs Offer Condolence

Mika Singh inform about the death of his elder brother Ustad Shamsher Singh!

The famous singer and musician Shamsher Singh Mehndi passed away today in the morning. He was the elder brother of the Bollywood singers and composers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi. He had been a part of the troupe of Daler Mehndi and used to perform at various concerts.

Shamsher Singh’s songs and live concerts had helped the music genre of Bhangra to achieve the popularity that it has got today. In the recent past, he was seen as one of the jury members on the TV singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

The news of his death was announced by Mika himself, who took to Twitter to share the sad news with everyone. His tweet reads “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa sri Waheguru ji ki Fateh..Very sad news for our family that our older brother Ustad ShamsherSingh ji has passed away.”

Mika’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “Mikaji’s brother Ustad Samsher Singhji passed away this morning, in Vedanta hospital in Delhi. mika sir is in Canada right now. Samsher Singhji was suffering from jaundice from last one and a half months, and was hospitalised for the same.”

Since the sad news has come out, many celebs have offered their condolences to Mika and his family.

Punjabi actor and Singer Gippy Grewal wrote, “Very sad. My condolence to the family..”

Maniesh Paul, who is very close to the singer expressed his grief on Twitter saying, “Very sad to hear paaji…may his soul rest in peace.”

Another singer Harshdeep Kaur also wrote on Twitter, “Very sad to hear this news Pahji. Prayers for the entire family. May God bless his soul.”

May Ustad Shamsher Singh’s soul rest in peace!