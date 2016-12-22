I Get Sad After Not Receiving Awards Says Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood and mostly the King of romantic hearts, Shah Rukh Khan will complete 25 years in Bollywood tomorrow.

From being a TV actor starring in Fauji to a self made man in B-town, being a villain in Darr and Baazigar to winning hearts in Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan has had a long journey.

The 51 year old star was recently present at the unveiling of Indian Academy Awards and shared his views on how an award makes a value in his career. He said that an award means a collective applause to him and is very significant.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to throw light on his words, he said that he has said this very openly and sometimes it has been taken wrongly, but he loves being a movie star, being an actor and winning awards for his performances. He said that an artist reaches a stage where he demands a recognition, be it a poet, singer, painter, dancer, choreographer and they just need an applause for their performances.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Shah Rukh Khan then went on admitting that whenever he has got any awards, he always thought of it as a collective applause. So, when he works, he thinks of awards and wants to win them and works extremely hard to achieve them.

Shah Rukh Khan also said that when he doesn’t get awarded, he feels sad about it.

SRK, currently celebrating the success of Dear Zindagi opposite Alia Bhatt is now busy promoting his most awaited film, Raees that is all set to hit the screens on 25th January next year. Raees, after having made fans wait for a long time, has already released its trailer and song Laila O Laila. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a bootlegger in Ahmedabad opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raees is a film based on a real story. Let’s see how Shah Rukh Khan brings the character on screen with his acting.