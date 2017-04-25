Revealed Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan’s Wedding Date

The fans of cricket and Bollywood were in for a surprise when Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan announced their engagement on social media on April 24. In the picture we saw Zaheer Khan’s ladylove flaunting the sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger. After Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, seemingly the tryst between cricket and Bollywood is clearly continuing.

“Zak (Sagarika calls Zaheer Khan by this name) secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can’t describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed,” Sagarika said in an interview to TOI.

And according to latest reports the wedding date of Sagarika and Zaheer has been revealed and we have it for you.

The obvious question after the engagement is the wedding dates and details. “We will discuss all this once the IPL is over. Right now Zak has to practice and once the league is over, we will all sit down and plan the dates and the ceremonies,” the Bollywood actress said.

The ‘Chak De’ actor also said that while they are different, they “have similar values and core”. The fact that they are from Maharashtra also brought them together. “He speaks better Marathi than me. He is a Marathi mulga at heart. I was in a boarding school, so whatever Marathi that I spoke was at home and that too in Kolhapuri dialect, which is not very refined, whereas Zak has studied Marathi in school,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!