Fresh Photos: Saif And Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcome Their Baby Taimur Ali Khan At Home

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted taking their newborn baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan to home from hospital.

One can see in the photos, Saif carrying his son in arms while Kareena waves to the paparazzi waiting outside their house. It is the first adorable photo of the trio and worth million words. Isn’t the baby so cute? This new little member of the Pataudi and Kapoor family is spreading happiness all around.

The little Taimur Ali Khan has become a talk of the town since the birth. Just a few hours after birth, the little baby boy started trending on social media platforms. The prince charming of the royal couple is already a star and one can’t stop talking about. Also, Kareena and Saif have already designed a nursery for their son. The beautiful nursery has been designed by Ritakshi Arora and it is said that the proud father Saif Ali Khan has supervised the design and interior decoration.

