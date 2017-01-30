Saif Ali Khan Excels In Rangoon

Saif Ali Khan who is all set for his upcoming film Rangoon helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj gets praised for his role in Rangoon already.

The actor who played a Langda Tyagi in Omkara was praised for his performance and somewhere even after playing the negative role in the film, his character became the main take away for the audience as they really liked him.

This time around he is back with Vishal Bhardwaj in Rangoon and has a very interesting character from what we have seen in the content pieces of the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The film Rangoon besides Saif features Kangana Ranaut and Shaihd Kapoor. ‘Rangoon‘ is a period drama set against the backdrop of World War II and highlights a love triangle among the protagonists Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.

Whoever has seen the film has been calling it Saif‘s career best performance and shares, “His role is understated and he has done it with panache”.

The audience is really looking forward to watch Saif‘s performance and spell his magic on the screen once again.

Also Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut Reacts On The Overwhelming Response For Rangoon