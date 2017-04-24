Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Is Upto During His Free Time

Recently at an event, when media asked Saif Ali Khan what’s good about cinema, the kind of cinema we make, he spoke passionately about the advent of web Recently at an event, when media asked Saif Ali Khan what’s good about cinema, the kind of cinema we make, he spoke passionately about the advent of web content.

Not many know people that Saif Ali Khan is a web series junkie.

The actor has developed a new liking towards the new format of entertainment that the platform has to offer. He has been hooked to a good cinema and this format for a while.

Saif Ali Khan has always been a step ahead with his films and kind of characters he has played. Whether it is his character in Dil Chahta hai, Ek Haseena Thi, Being Cyrus, Omkara or Agent Vinod.

Now, with an advent of digital content, he is exploring all genres, including documentaries and content from across the globe.

Saif, when free is hooked onto his iPad and starts streaming to web series. He has a voracious appetite for new age content. He is experimental in his watching habits. He doesn’t stick to a genre or kind of cinema.

Source adds, “Saif Ali Khan is very happy that as an actor we are opening ourselves up to genres and good content.”