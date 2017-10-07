Saif Ali Khan Garners Praises From Critics For His Brilliant Performance In Chef

Saif Ali Khan’s film, Chef that hit the screens today has been getting good reviews, especially for the fantastic performance by Saif.

The reviews of the film talk about how Saif is the perfect choice for the role and he has completely gotten into the skin of the character he was portraying i.e. of the Chef.

Chef is a comedy-drama film where Saif essays the role of mercurial Roshan Kalra, a Chandni Chowk man who, as a 15-year-old, ran away from home with dreams of conquering the world with his culinary skills.

His personality is quite endearing and he manages to add his own cool style to the film. Saif adds more value to the character with the poised attitude that was required for the role.

It was a great choice on Saif Ali Khan’s part to come on board for this film and the combination of director Raja Krishna Menon with Saif has proved to be a good one.

Raja has mentioned earlier that Saif was his first choice for the role and now we can say rightly so.

His strong performance in Chef reminds of you of some of his earlier performances as well because of the comic timing which he pulled off effortlessly.