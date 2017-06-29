Saif Ali Khan REACTS On The Reports Of Tiff With Ex-wife Amrita Singh Over Sara Ali Khan’s Debut

Saif Ali Khan is not happy with the reports of his disagreements with his ex-wife Amrita Singh regarding their daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut!

Another star kid Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry. The young lady is the daughter of the actors and ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

There have been reports doing the rounds of media for a while now, that the actor was not quite happy with her daughter entering the Bollywood industry. And also that he is having a tiff with his ex-wife Amrita for the same reason.

But now denying all such reports, the actor himself has come up saying that he has got no problems with Sara making her debut in the industry. Releasing a statement on June 28, he said, “It’s annoying to read totally fictitious media reports” about him having a disagreement with Amrita over Sara’s debut.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He said, “Amrita and me are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara’s acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail.”

He stressed his viewpoint saying, ”I repeat, that I am looking forward to Sara’s debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety and nervousness like any other father would.”

The actor also added that he is upset at the “increasing lack of accountability and responsible reporting these days”.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s debut, she is going to be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is said to be a love story, which is in its pre-production stage. It is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year.