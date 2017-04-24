Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Sonu Nigam’s Azaan Tweet, Says Amplification Of The Sound Comes From Insecurity

Another reaction from the Bollywood industry as the nawab Saif Ali Khan puts forth his opinion on Sonu Nigam’s Azaan controversy.

The Azaan controversy seems to have no stopping since the Bollywood singer, Sonu Nigam tweeted about it. In a series of tweets on Monday, April 17, Sonu had expressed his dislike about the fact that even after being a non-Muslim he has to wake up with the loud noise of morning azaan. He even called it a forced religiousness.

The matter has turned into a controversy since then. We have already reported how the singer shaved his head after a maulvi kept prize money of 10 Lacs for whoever shaves Sonu’s head. We have also reported how the Bollywood industry including Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar had reacted to this. Now there is another Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan who has reacted on this.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor says, “Don’t know who you are offending. At one level I agree, the lesser sound the better, there should be certain decibel levels allowed across religious practices. I also understand the amplification of the sound during azaan comes from insecurity. Not just here but also in Israel apparently where three different religions co-exist. It’s been written about so I believe it’s the same. As a minority, you would like to make your presence felt and hopefully accepted. If someone says that it should be extinguished, it will make some people little uncomfortable. As a precursor to some sort of holocaust, it’s the first thing you think of. There’s a bit of fear there. It’s fine to express your views on the decibel levels. I think that tweet was a bit aggressive though, initially. And I do think religion should be a private affair and we should be a secular country.”

It was yesterday in the morning only, when Sonu had sparked the controversy again by posting a video which had a recording of the azaan. He captioned the video with “Good morning India.”