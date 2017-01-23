Saif Ali Khan’s Sense Of Humour On The Sets Of Rangoon

Saif Ali Khan is not only known for some phenomenal performances in his films, but he is also known for his witty sense of humor.

People who work with him have always mentioned how it is a lot of fun to have him around on the set.

Even on the sets of his next film Rangoon, in which he reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj after Omkara. The actor was known to spread cheer and laughter.

The Rangoon team had a long shoot schedule in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting some really important parts of the film.

So after pack-up the team would have light moments to unwind & rejuvenate themselves for the next day, courtesy Saif Ali Khan.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is all set to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.