Saif Ali Khan Sidelines Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army For This Reason?

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly turned down the offer of doing Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army!

The Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s last few releases like Happy Ending, Phantom and Rangoon could not create a magic at the box-office. But he is very soon going to be seen in a dark comedy film titled Kaalakaandi. The film’s teaser has proved to be a massive hit on YouTube. And it is expected to perform well at the box-office as well.

Apart from this, he is also going to be seen in the remake of Hollywood comedy-drama Chef. And he also has Bazaar releasing towards the end of this year. Along with working in the web series Sacred Games.

And now it seems that with so many projects in his kitty, Saif has got no time for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan. If the reports are to be believed then the Rangoon actor has sidelined Kabir’s web series The Forgotten Army due to his busy schedule.

A source has been quoted in a report of DNA saying, “Saif has several films lined up. He is in talks for a few more — some have been announced, some are yet to be signed on the dotted line. He’s also doing another web series titled Sacred Games. So, in all probability, he won’t be doing the series. Unless it’s pushed ahead.”

The Forgotten Army is going to be Kabir Khan’s first venture in the format of web series. It is said to be based on the soldiers of the Indian National Army and the infantry units.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, the film has fallen into a sort of trouble. Just like Anurag Kashyap’s Udta Punjab, Saif’s film has been ordered a massive number of cuts to get certified. CBFC has ordered as many as 73 cuts in the dark comedy!