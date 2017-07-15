Saif Ali Khan Starrer Kaalakaandi’s Teaser Crosses 2 Million Views In Less Than 48 Hours!

Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is a dark comedy which sees the actor in a very different avatar!

The Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s last few films have not been able to perform very well. His releases like ‘Happy Ending’, ‘Phantom’ and ‘Rangoon’ could not create a magic at the box-office.

But it seems that the actor’s upcoming project is going to be a hit. Saif Ali Khan is coming up with the film ‘Kaalakaandi’, whose teaser was released yesterday. While the film is a dark comedy, it sees the actor in a very different avatar.

Saif’s look in the film has managed to grab many eyeballs not only of his fans but the industry insiders too. His quirky look in the film has created a stir on all social media platforms. And the curiosity has skyrocketed after the teaser launch. It has managed to leave its audience in anticipation of what is going to happen next.

The teaser of the film is trending on YouTube and has gained more than 2 million views in less than 48 hours of its release!

Saif had earlier explained about the film saying, “It is a very intelligent and a very nice film made at a small budget and hence can be happily made commercial. It is a story about three people of different strata that run across Mumbai. It is the filmy underworld, by that I mean these two underworld boys – played by Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal, who are involved with the underworld and speak that language. So they have shot that story in a particular way and light. And then they have shot middle-class Mumbai and then a slightly upper-middle-class Mumbai. We are speaking Hindi, Marathi, English… So it is a smattering of what Mumbai is. I am very proud of that.”

Directed by Akshat Verma, ‘Kaalakaandi’ is slated to release on September 8, this year.