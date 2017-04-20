Here’s How Saif Ali Khan REACTED When Someone Said ‘I Hope Taimur Ali Khan Dies’!

307 SHARES Share Tweet

Saif Ali Khan embraced fatherhood for the third time last December, when he welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The royal couple had to face the brunt of social media and trolling when they named their little prince, Taimur.

His son’s name was thought to be similar to the name of Mongol invader Timur. He couldn’t understand the whole attitude about it. ‘ Talking about the name of his son, he said, “When I spoke to my wife, she loved the name, the meaning of the name and the sound of it. I am also aware that there is a historical person of the same name. But someone please explain to me why is it relevant today? Why what happened 900 years ago or millennium ago is relevant today?”

Saif Ali Khan further added, “This has been a name I always liked, since I was small. We decided that we could also choose a western name, but I wanted to choose a Muslim name because I wanted a name of my culture. Now, I could either go the poetic route, Faiz and Ghalib… Or we could go into the royal route like name of kings.”

Negativity didn’t exactly bother either Saif or Kareena, but the ‘Race’ actor did admit that there were some comments, which he found too harsh, he said, “like someone said, ‘I hope he dies.’ That’s a little regressive.”

Saif Ali Khan even said that the child will be free to follow the religion he likes. The actor also stated that he and Kareena want their son to be liberal and down-to-earth.

Taimur is in the limelight ever since he was born. First his name and then his picture went viral.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in the Chef which is the remake of a Hollywood film.