Saira Banu: I Like To Run My Fingers Through Shah Rukh Khan’s Hair

Veteran actress Saira Banu reveals some tidbits about Shah Rukh Khan at his last visit

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at Dilip Kumar’s residence. Dilip Kumar was released from the hospital couple of days ago. The news spread like wildfire with pictures all over social media.

Saira Banu, the actor’s wife shared the picture of the sweet visit on twitter, “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening.

Saira Banu revealed in an interview with a tabloid about the visit. She said that Shah Rukh Khan called her up asking if he could come visit. Now the Khans and Dilip family are very close. The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor then visited with daughter Suhana on Tuesday.

The actress went on to say that if Dilip Kumar and she ever had a son, he would look like Shah Rukh Khan. The couple is very close to the actor and considered him as their own son. She thinks Shah Rukh Khan is a younger version of Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu then added that she likes running her hands through Shah Rukh Khan’s hair fondly. The actress admits in some scenes of ‘Devdas’, Shah Rukh Khan looked exactly like Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu also revealed that over the years they have faced tough times and stayed close to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also admitted that he would always be traveling for shoots but now will stay more connected to the couple.

