Sajid Nadiadwala Hosts A Lunch Party For Judwaa And Judwaa 2 Team!

Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to host a party of sorts for his team, exhibitors and distributors on the special occasion of ‘Judwaa‘ completing 20 years of its release ie 7th February 1997 and for the commencement of the shooting of ‘Judwaa 2

It is a rather emotional moment for both Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who are joining hands once again for ‘Judwaa 2‘ and it is ironic that its shoot begins in the same week as its thoroughly entertaining prequel completes 20 years of release. The producer also has invited the team members who were associated with the film and now are’nt wotking in the same field anymore.

The prolific producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, wants to seize this memory and make it a momentous occasion for everyone associated with ‘Judwaa‘ and ‘Judwaa 2.’ He is hosting a party and inviting everyone associated with the film, especially his old distributors, who are still his close friends and celebrating this emotional journey with them.

The Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rambha starrer ‘Judwaa‘ was a super success and the audience have a special place for the film in their hearts. They have enormous love for the film and its killer dialogues, exciting performances and sensational songs are still gripping the audiences even after 20 years!

The songs of ‘Judwaa‘ were a huge hit and the fans are in for a treat with ‘Judwaa 2.’ Two songs, ‘Chalti hai kya nau se barah‘ and ‘Oonchi hai building‘ have been incorporated in the sequel due to their immense popularity.

Varun Dhawan bags the double role in ‘Judwaa 2‘ and will be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Director David Dhawan is excited to work with his son once again after ‘Main Tera Hero,’ and ‘Judwaa 2‘ promises an exceptional amount of fun and madness as exuded by its prequel.

Sajid Nadiadwala‘s grand bash to celebrate ‘Judwaa‘ and ‘Judwaa 2‘ with the old and new teams is surely going to create an evening full of nostalgia and a lifetime full of memories for everyone.

