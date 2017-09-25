Sajid Nadiadwala Masters Two Films Judwaa 2 And Baaghi 2 At The Same Time!

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently donning the producer’s hat for two films ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.

While ‘Judwaa 2’ is inching closer to its release date and the promotions for the film are in its full swing, the filmmaker is also seen balancing his upcoming next ‘Baaghi 2’.

The Nadiadwala Grandson team just kick started the shoot for the sequel of the 2016 hit film ‘Baaghi’ in Pune today.

‘Judwaa 2’ is the revamped version of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer ‘Judwaa’ which too was a Sajid Nadiadwala film. Packed with action, drama, humour and romance the Salman Khan starrer comedy film has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. People have been highly excited to witness the revamped version of the film with a contemporary twist.

Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to team up with Tiger Shroff for the third time with ‘Baaghi 2’. The 2016 ‘Baaghi’ set up new precedents in terms of action, the sequel of the film is expected to be grander in scale as the filmmaker ropes in action choreographers from across the globe for the ambitious project.

The filmmaker who has worked with actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee is currently collaborating with the younger generation stars like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others. Sajid Nadiadwala shares a similar bond with the actors from every generation and is loved by all his actors.

‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Baaghi 2’ hail from completely different genres, while the former is a comedy entertainer, the later is an action drama. Sajid Nadiadwala is nurturing both his films with sheer dedication at the same time. The filmmaker has a track record of delivering films with varied subjects and genres. Be it comedy, drama, crime thriller, action, rom-com, Sajid Nadiadwala has done it all. With his upcoming projects the producer is yet again seen juggling two films ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Baaghi 2’ of completely different genres at the same time with utmost ease.

Nadiadwala Grandson is one of the most successful production houses of the nation with a range of blockbuster films to its credit. The entity helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to entertain the audience yet again with ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.