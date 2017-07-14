Sajid Nadiadwala Relaunches Prateik Babbar In Baaghi 2

Sajid Nadiadwala who is all set to gear up for his action franchise Baaghi 2 has reportedly found his negative lead for the movie.

Baaghi 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead will have Prateik Babbar playing the antagonist.

Prateik will be relaunched by producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi sequel.

The actor is supposedly extremely happy and excited as it is an important role and suits Prateik’s persona. Prateik will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film.

The actor will start prepping for his role closer to the first schedule in August. In the past, Sajid has launched many young faces, including Tiger and Kriti Sanon in Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti.

Now, he will be launching Disha as the lead in Baaghi 2 and reportedly Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan.