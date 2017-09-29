Sajid And Warda Nadiadwala Celebrated The Release Of Judwaa 2

The makers of Judwaa 2 had organized for a special screening last night in Mumbai.

Just a day before the film’s release Judwaa 2 makers had called in for a special preview of the film

Judwaa 2 preview was a stary affair, a lot of prominent personalities had come to attend the screening.

Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala had a cake cutting ceremony before the screening along with close friends and family.

Present at the preview were Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Juno Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari, Anupam Kher, director Rajkumar Santoshi along with his wife, Chunky Pandey along with his daughter Ahana Pandey, Natasha Dalal, Manish Paul, Poonam Dhillon, Sajid-Wajid to name a few.

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline along with the makers David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala were also present.

Judwaa 2 has been creating all right noise ever since the movie announcement. With every content coming out, Judwaa 2 has intrigued the audience to a great extent.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has opened to a houseful response.