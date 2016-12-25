Sakshi Tanwar Treats Cancer Survivors With Dangal

Last evening, Sakshi Tanwar hosted a special screening of Dangal for the Cancer patients of the NGO, V-CARE.

The actress who essays the role of Geeta and Babita Phogat’s mother Daya Kaur in Dangal, has been associated as a volunteer with the NGO for almost 15 years.

Sakshi loves being around kids and other cancer patients.

In order to acknowledge their inspirational struggle in life, Sakshi decided to arrange a special screening of Dangal, an inspirational story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters.

The cancer survivors along with the NGO team were overjoyed to watch the film with Sakshi. They were delighted by Sakshi‘s gesture of holding a special screening for them.

The team of Dangal has been on a screening spree by having back to back screenings for personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Raj Thackeray, Karan Johar, etc, who have hailed it as one of the best films this year.

The film was also recently watched by Mahavir Phogat, Geeta and Babita who have been hailing the hardwork put forth by the entire cast of Dangal, eversince its screening.

Dangal is a sports biographical film based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Dangal’ is slated to release on December 23rd 2016.