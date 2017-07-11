Salman Khan Agrees To Pay This Price To Distributors For Tubelight Losses!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has agreed to refund losses to distributors of Tubelight as a good gesture.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but underperformed since day one of its release. The bankable star is not just known for breaking records of other films, but the superstar is also known for breaking his own records at the box office. However, this year’s Eid release Tubelight was a misfire.

As earlier, we reported that many distributors were in tears due to the losses. In fact, they had reached Mumbai in hope of meeting Salman Khan and request him for getting the refund for their losses. However, Salman Khan is not bound by any contract to refund money to Tubelight distributors. But in a good gesture, the Sultan actor has now agreed to pay the distributors.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

As per media reports, Salman Khan has agreed to pay Rs. 55 crore to the distributors while Tubelight has grossed only an estimated Rs 114.50 crore net at the Indian box-office till date.

Now we wait for official confirmation regarding the same from Salman Khan’s team. Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his next Tiger Zinda Hai, being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film brings former lovers Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan together after almost four years. Sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai releases this year in December.

Watch Video : Salman Khan Shares How Can You Reach To Being Human Trusts!