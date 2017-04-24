Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur Had A Huge Fight Before Da-Bangg Tour?

Look’s like there’s a problem in Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s paradise once again.

As we all know Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently touring the world along with Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Badshah, Maneish Paul, Tamannaah and several others for Da-bangg tour. The show organized by brother Sohail Khan has turned out to be a huge hit. Salman Khan along with other B-town stars recently took Hong Kong, Auckland and Sydney by storm with his thrilling danced performances. Also, Salman Khan’s family members have accompanied the actor to the much-talked tour.

However, someone who is missing from the scene is none other than Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Of late, Iulia has taken centre stage in the actor’s life, and so her absence from the tour left every wonder if all’s not well between the alleged couple. The Romanian beauty is not a part of the tour, and reportedly, the reason is said to be because Iulia Vantur is upset with Salman Khan. As per media reports, Iulia expressed her concern to sing at the tour but Salman Khan refused. Reports also suggest that even the organizers of the show were not too keen in Iulia’s request to sing.

Well, while Salman was touring for the Da-bangg concert, Iulia Vantur recently attended the GR8 Women awards in Dubai, and we think, this could be one of the reasons why she could not join Salman Khan to the concert. The Romanian TV star who walked the ramp at the awards night, also shared a video of her from Dubai and just called Mumbai, and not Romania, her home in the video. Iulia said in this video, “We had a beautiful show in Dubai. Thank you, Dubai for this lovely experience. And now it’s time to go back home. Back to Mumbai.” Iulia also captioned the video as, “After almost 2 weeks of travelling … I’m going back home, back to Mumbai. I had a v good time in Dubai. See u next time Dubai.”

Iulia full-filled her wish of singing at the recently held the GR8 Women awards in Dubai.

Gr8 woman awards performance #dubai #singing # showstopper #Luckyamane #gown #fashionshow #terimeri #song #inspiredfromaromaniansong # A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Here’s another video of her walking the ramp:

Lucky Amane fashion show #dubai #gr8womenawards #goodteam #thanku #grateful #beautifuldress #floralgown #butterflies #myfavorites #luckymorani #amane # A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Meanwhile, Salman is reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif for Tiger Zinda Hai.

