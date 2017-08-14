Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Chemistry Looks Smoking HOT In This Behind The Scenes Video!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have come together to endorse Splash Fashions and this behind the scenes video is truly unmissable. While fans are eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry on-screen in their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, here’s glimpse of the same in this behind the scenes photo shoot video for Splash Fashions’ Autumn Winter collection, 2017.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s breakup story is too old age but even today, the two bring the same old charm when together. Post-breakup years ago, Salman and Katrina had decided to put their grudges aside and maintain a good friendship. The two are now good friends and have also come together for the much-talked Ek Tha Tiger sequel, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The two recently shot together for a fashion brand and believe us, they look adorable like never before. The Behind the scenes video sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shooting together in their best fashion avatars for Splash Fashions’ Autumn Winter collection, 2017. Kat is looking glamorous like never before while Salman is looking hotter, younger and fitter in the behind the scenes photo shoot video. The former couple also talks about their third time association together with the brand and how it has evolved each year. The two look comfortable in each other’s company. Moreover, they look adorable together. Don’t they?

Salman and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting together for their upcoming actioner Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi in the Middle East, where Splash Fashions has a huge presence. Tiger Zinda Hai, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is all set to release in December 2018.

On a related note, earlier this year, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur had walked the ramp as a showstopper for the same brand at Lakme Fashion Week 2017.

Watch the video below: