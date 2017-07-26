Guess What Salman Khan Did When He Was Asked To Play Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Brother!

Apparently, the actor Salman Khan was once asked to play his then lady love, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother in a film!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a long list when it comes to his love relationships. Although still single, the actor has dated many actresses. That is another thing that none of his relationships could actually work out.

But it is also very pleasant to see that Salman continues to maintain a cordial relationship with all his exes, even after breaking up with them. Whether it is Sangeeta Bijlani or Katrina Kaif, we know how good friends these actresses are with the actor even after parting ways.

But there is one actress who had dated Salman and after their ugly breakup, they have lost touch. And that is none other than the Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Going back to the times when the two of them were dating, the actor was actually head over heels in love with the actress. It all started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. And we guess that is why their chemistry came out so well in the movie.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long and the two of them broke up in 2002. And SLB’s film remained the only one in which they appear as a pair. But according to reports, Salman was offered another film with Aishwarya, which he refused to do.

According to a report of IB Times, the ‘Sultan’ actor was offered a role with Aish in the film ‘Josh’. Salman had refused the director Mansoor Khan’s offer because the role was that of the actress’ brother. Since ‘Josh’ happened just one year after SLB’s film, the two of them were probably still dating. And that was why Salman did not want to play his lady love’s brother on-screen!

The role was later played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch Video : Tiger Zinda Hai Salman Khan Is STRESSED Because Of Katrina Kaif