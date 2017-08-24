Salman Khan Backs Out, Another Clash Between Ajay Devgn And Karan Johar?

Salman Khan has reportedly opted out of a project with Karan Johar after knowing that it is Ajay Devgn’s dream project!

Earlier, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had announced that he is collaborating with Karan Johar for a film based on the battle of Saragarhi. But then later it was being reported that Ajay Devgn had been miffed with Khan as it has always been his dream project. Also, it was being said that he was not too happy with Salman joining hands with his rival Karan.

But now Ajay has cleared all the confusion. In a statement, the actor has clearly said that Salman Khan is not making Battle of Saragarhi. He also said that he is not too sure if somebody else is making it or not. But he certainly confirmed that he is making the film for sure. And also that he is going to take some time.

Explaining himself Ajay said that he has always maintained that the film will be made on a very big scale. And he will need, at least, two years’ time for that film. He went on saying that if anyone wants to make it, they can make it and release it as well. But standing firm on his decision of making the film, he said that he will release his film after them. But he is making the film for sure.

So is it because of Ajay Devgn that Salman Khan has backed out from the project with KJo? Another question which arises here is that if Johar will still continue with the project knowing that Devgn is making a film on the same subject!

If this happens, then it is going to be another reason of clash between the actor and the filmmaker. Anyway, their relationship has turned bad after the last year’s box-office clash between their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.

