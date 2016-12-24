Salman Khan Beats Shah Rukh Khan In Forbes Rich Celebrity List

Forbes just released the India celebrity list and Salman Khan has topped the list this year with 270 Crore earnings. Leaving behind many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, Salman has topped the list.

The Forbes rankings are based on two parameters viz. the estimates of fame and entertainment related ratings.

After Salman Khan, comes the toughest competitor Shah Rukh with the second rank and an estimated earnings of 221.75 crore and fame rank 3. After Shah Rukh comes the hot talk of Cricket industry and the young test series captain, Virat Kohli with the number 3 spot from spot 7 last year. This year seems to be lucky for our sensational cricketer.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Well! Now there’s another Bollywood actor in the list who came number 4th on the list with his hits like Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Yes! we’re talking about the Khiladi Akshay Kumar who has an estimated earnings of 202 Crores.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who called for a retirement from the test cricket in 2014 recently saw a biopic made on himself starring Sushant Singh Rajput. This film fetched him position 5th in the list of Forbes.

Other stars who bagged ranks in the top 10 are Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

No matter who gets what ranks and earnings, these stars have successfully entertained us this year and that is what highly matters to them a entertainers and celebrities.