Salman Khan Claims The Blackbuck Died Of Natural Causes- Twitter Shocking Reactions!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with other stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam arrived in Jodhpur court. This was to record their statements in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. During the hearing, Salman Khan was asked around 68 questions. The actor pleaded not guilty in Blackbuck poaching case and also recorded his statement saying that the forest department has falsely tried to frame him to gain publicity.

As per reports, Salman has denied shooting the Blackbuck and also claimed the animal died of natural cause. He said, “Only the first forensic report of Dr. Nepalia saying that the animal died of “natural causes” was true and the rest of the evidence is false.” Salman was asked about 60 questions and to most of the questions, he said, ‘Galat’ (wrong).

The Sultan actor was also questioned who was driving the jeep, he responded saying, “I don’t know. I was not there.This case is a cooked up case.” The next hearing of the case is on February 15, 2017.

Last week, Salman Khan was acquitted in an Arms Act case linked to the poaching. After he was accused of keeping and using an unlicensed weapon. The actor has already been acquitted in the Arms Act case and two separate cases of chinkara killings.

