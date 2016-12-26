Salman Khan Is Coming Up With This Surprise On His 51st Birthday!

Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation has tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. to launch stylish range of Being Human fashion jewellery on 27th December 2016 which is Salman Khan’s birthday.

Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd is the exclusive global licensee of Being Human Jewellery to design, manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.

The jewellery is inspired by core values such as love, care, share joy, help and hope. Specially designed Signature Tags perfectly imbibe the values giving it a unisex mass appeal. Design philosophy is perfect balance of Salman’s unique style and International fashion trends.

65 per cent of the jewellery will cater to women with collections like Boho, Metal Faith, Tassel and Bling. 35 per cent of men’s range will constitute of Being Human Value collection and Funk collection. Inimitably designed, these trendy collections will be available in Shoppers Stop, Kapson’s retail chain in India and on Salman’s Being in touch app. Also, e-commerce portals like Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Snapdeal and Paytm .

Whole stylish range of fashion Jewellery have been designed for everyday wear and priced from Rs.150 to Rs.3000. More than 80% of products are within the price bracket of Rs. 1500, rendering the collections to be affordable and trendy. Part proceeds of the sales go to charity to support twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

The entire range of Being Human Fashion Jewellery comprises of rings, earrings, neckwear and bracelets. Multiple material like brass, copper, mixed alloy, fabric, leather and ceramic have been used to craft these trend setting collections. The jewellery will be catering to young audiences of 15-25 years.

Being Human fashion jewellery will also be available on Salman’s Being In touch app, which is launching on his birthday i.e. 27th Dec. There will be an exclusive discount of 20 percent on fashion jewellery for Salman’s fans on app from 27th December 2016 to 8th January 2017

“I have been associated with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd before and it feels great to now collaborate with them. Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come…” Salman Khan said.

“It is our pleasure to be connected with Being Human foundation. We have worked very closely in the past with Salman Khan and the association has been a gratifying and joyous one. Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into national and international markets. Jointly, we have worked with skilled pool of designers and craftsmen to add x factor and zing to our jewellery. We look forward to join hands and wish we continue to add many more dazzling instants in the life of our cherished customers, stated Prasad Kapre, the CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd”.