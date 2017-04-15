Photos: Salman Khan With His Family Leaves For Da-Bangg International Tour!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to amaze his fans by leading the Da-Baang tour.
After wrapping up the second schedule of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan heads to Kaula Lampur for Da-Baang tour. Looking dashing in formal attire, Salman Khan was spotted making his way at the airport. Also seen at the airport was Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma.
Salman Khan’s mother Salma and brother Sohail Khan were also spotted at the airport. It seems, the Khan family members will also be joining the actor for the much-awaited international tour. Others who were spotted at the airport were Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul and others who will be joining him on the tour.
The tour will take place in Auckland on April 21, 2017, in Sydney on April 22, 2017, and in Melbourne on April 23, 2017.
Everyone is quite excited to see Salman perform live overseas, aren’t you? Along with Salman, many Bollywood celebs will be seen shaking a leg. Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Badshah, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manish Paul will also be a part of the tour.
