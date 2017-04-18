Salman Khan Does This Unbelievable Thing For The Teaser Of Tubelight!

287 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan takes little kids of his Galaxy apartment to a recording studio for his upcoming film Tubelight!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan as we all know is fond of children and is immensely popular among them. Salman’s love for kids is unconditional, and in fact, he has also lent his voice to an animated feature film Hanuman Da Damdaar. That’s not all; the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will be seen surrounded by little kids again in his next, Tubelight!

While Kabir Khan’s Tubelight is high on expectations and has raised the curiosity among the audience, Salman Khan has done something very unexpected for the film’s promotion. Recently, Kabir and Salman were brainstorming for their film’s promotional strategy. The duo came up with a unique idea.

Salman Khan invited little kids from his Galaxy Apartment and asked them to do voiceovers for the upcoming teaser of Tubelight. Yes, you read that right! The first teaser of the actor’s war-drama will curiously feature voiceovers by young kids from Galaxy Apartments.

The Sultan actor didn’t want to get trained kids and wanted to give an opportunity to the little kids who were not trained in the same field. The kids are ranging from 6 to 11 years and were taken to the Studio for the recording. The Being Human star trained and explained to each of them about recording voiceovers technically. The exciting part is that the chorus will be used in the teaser logo as well as in the teaser promo of Tubelight. This is already leaving us excited! What about you?

There is no denying that Salman Khan has a special connection with little kids. He enjoys working with them and shares a very cute bond that one can’t express in words. While we still can’t get over Salman Khan’s chemistry with little Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it seems Tubelight is going to be another gift for the fans.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Salman’s Tubelight will be released next month and the teaser of the film will be released by the end of this month. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set to release this year on Eid.