Salman Khan Extremely WORRIED About Katrina Kaif On The Sets Of Tiger Zinda Hai In Morocco

Salman Khan gets worried for Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai shoot in Morocco.

Former couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have reunited after almost five years for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. After IIFA 2017, Salman and Katrina headed straight to Morocco for the shooting of the film. The film has created a lot of excitement among the audience and promises a thrilling spy drama. Also, Katrina has been sharing photos and videos from the sets that is leaving us excited.

Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to share the video of her first surfing experience at Morocco while shooting for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The actress is fighting with her fears and is performing daredevil stunts like a boss. As per the report in Mid-Day, the movie has an intense deep-sea diving stunt, which Katrina has to perform. Katrina, who is getting trained for the same, wants to perform all the stunts herself. However, Salman Khan is concerned about Kaif and wants her to opt for a body double, suggests report.

Now, this sounds interesting and is already leaving us excited to witness Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s onscreen chemistry once again.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger is going to be beyond expectation as Hollywood’s award-winning action director Tom Struthers has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences in the film.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is releasing in December this year.