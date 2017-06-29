Salman Khan Fans Arrested For Bursting Crackers Inside Theatre While Watching Tubelight!

Salman Khan Fans who had set the theatre off fireworks while watching Tubelight are reportedly arrested.

We all are aware of Salman Khan’s stardom and the things his fans keep doing for the actor as special gestures. Well, Salman’s recently released film Tubelight has not received the expected response but the excitement among the die-hard fans was quite high on the first day of its release. The jam-packed single-screen theaters saw fans struggling for their tickets on day one of the release. However, it came as a shock to many when during a screening of Tubelight in a theater in Malegaon, Maharashtra, ardent Salman fans burst crackers during his entry scene. The video of fireworks in the theatre went viral in no time.

Amid whistles and screams, they set off firecrackers and thankfully, no one was injured. Now as per media reports, nine people have been arrested for bursting the firecrackers after a complaint was filed. This is not for the first time, same such incident had taken place in a Malegaon theatre itself last year. Fans had burst crackers during Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo entry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Tubelight is seeing a slow pace at the Box Office after its first weekend. Tubelight has witnessed major 50% of drop on its first Wednesday, which is not usual with Salman Khan starrer. The film has collected Rs 5.75 crore (57.5 million) net approx on Wednesday, taking its total six days collection to Rs 98.75 crore (987.5 million) net approx.

