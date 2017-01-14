Salman Khan Gives A Glimpse From His Grand Filmfare Performance! 

Salman Khan has just shared a glimpse of his performance in Filmfare happening tonight. Sultan Actor is ready to pull off another amazing performance which will make the fans go crazy! The Award show is happening tonight in Bombay and will bring out a lot of crazy stuff for the viewers, hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. This time, the category of the Best Short film has been added to the list. Check out the video below:

The Filmfare nominations for the best actor are Salman Khan for Sultan, Shah Rukh Khan for Fan, Aamir Khan for Dangal, Amitabh Bachchan for PINK, Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab, Ranbir Kapoor for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, & Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S Dhoni Biopic. There will be performances by various celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and many more.

Work in progress!#Here‘s a little sneak peek of the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/eR8VcI9VFG — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

Hot hot hot!@Varun_dvn is setting the stage ablaze while rehearsing for his performance for the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/LlfaTyOEhq — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

We catch up with @Varun_dvn between his rehearsals for the #JioFilmfareAwards.

Which songs do you think he’s performing to? pic.twitter.com/frpHTZF2Zo — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

Let’s hope the best one wins, in case it’s not fixed. Singer Amaal Malik took to the social media, facebook to slam Filmfare for being Fixed this year.

Well, true or not, for now, let’s get the Filmfare ROLLING!!